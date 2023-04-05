P&O Ferries plans to cut 60 jobs in the UK
- Published
P&O Ferries is considering cutting 60 UK jobs, which are thought to be managerial and supervisory roles, the company said.
Another 60 could be "restructured" into new or similar roles.
It comes just over a year since the ferry operator suddenly sacked nearly 800 seafarers without notice, drawing widespread criticism.
A P&O Ferries spokesperson said the company was consulting with trade unions about the proposed changes.
They added that the proposals were meant to put the operator on "a competitive, sustainable footing", and the plan did not affect operational colleagues below leadership level or any colleagues aboard vessels.
A representative of the GMB union told the BBC they were extremely disappointed, and felt the company was letting down its staff again.
They said what should have been a turning point for the company with the delivery of its new ferries had turned into a "nightmare" for workers, "especially as workers had gone the extra mile over the past difficult weekend".