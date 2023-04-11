CBI boss Tony Danker sacked after misconduct claims
- Published
The boss of one of the UK's largest business groups has been fired after an investigation into complaints about his conduct at work.
Tony Danker will leave the CBI with immediate effect and be replaced by Rain Newton-Smith.
It follows allegations over Mr Danker's conduct involving a female employee.
Three other CBI employees have also been suspended "pending further investigation into a number of ongoing allegations", the group said.
It added that the lobby group is "liaising with the police and has made clear its intention to co-operate fully with any police investigations".
Mr Danker, who had stepped aside while the investigation took place, previously apologised and said any "offence" he caused was unintentional.
Since then fresh sexual misconduct claims have emerged against CBI employees, including an allegation of rape at a summer boat party in 2019.
It has prompted the lobby group to postpone its events and the Treasury to cut ties.