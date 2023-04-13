Pay rises above inflation would be a terrible mistake, says Hunt

Though the government has pledged to cut inflation, many economists have said that inflation is due to fall naturally in the coming months, as a result of energy prices falling.When asked about the junior doctors' pay demands, the chancellor pointed out that when nurses, who started out asking for a 19% rise, publicly committed to a much lower number "that became the basis of a fruitful discussion". Following an IMF forecast which stated the UK is set to be one of the worst performing major economies in the world this year, Mr Hunt hit back, saying that the IMF "have undershot on the British economy for quite a long time".