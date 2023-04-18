UK job vacancies fall for ninth time in a row
- Published
Job vacancies in the UK have fallen for the ninth time in a row as companies blamed economic pressures for holding back on hiring new staff.
From January to the end of March, the number of vacancies fell by 47,000 from the previous quarter to 1,105,000, official figures showed.
Despite this, the ONS said vacancy numbers remained at "very high levels".
The latest earnings figures also showed that pay continued to lag rising prices.
Annual growth in regular pay, which excludes bonuses, was 6.6% between December and February.
However, when taking into account the rate of price increases - which is running at a near 40-year high - regular pay fell by 2.3%, the ONS said.