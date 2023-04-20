Business group CBI reports new 'criminal offence' to police
Business group giant the CBI says it has handed over additional information about what it describes as a serious criminal offence to the police.
The City of London police is already investigating claims a woman was raped at a CBI summer party in 2019.
The BBC understands that the "additional information" relates to a new allegation.
The CBI has been engulfed in a crisis over a range of allegations including sexual harassment and misconduct.
The lobby group said: "Late yesterday afternoon the CBI was made aware of additional information relating to a report of a serious criminal offence.
"We have passed that information immediately to the police, with whom we are liaising closely and who have asked us not to comment further on potentially criminal matters".
The CBI also said it is expecting the results of an investigation into the allegations by the law firm Fox Williams " imminently".
It said: "We are anticipating findings from Fox Williams on the matters it has been looking at imminently.
"The board will be communicating its response to this and other steps we are taking to bring about the wider change that is needed early next week."