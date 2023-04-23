CBI rape allegations 'shocking' says Labour shadow minister
Allegations of rape and sexual assault at the CBI are "absolutely shocking", a Labour shadow minister said as firms continue to cut ties with the lobby group.
Dozens of firms have said they are leaving the group or pausing their membership due to the allegations.
The CBI has said it is suspending key activities until June while it seeks to "refocus".
But some business leaders have said the CBI's brand could be "beyond repair".
The lobbying group has been rocked by the allegations, with a second woman claiming she was raped by CBI colleagues in a Guardian article on Friday.
The police were investigating an alleged rape at a CBI summer party in 2019 before the Guardian reported the second incident. There have also been allegations of other sexual misconduct.
On Sunday, Labour's shadow work and pensions secretary Jonathan Ashworth stopped short of calling for the group to be disbanded, instead saying it needed "root and branch" reform.
"The revelations, the stories, have just been absolutely shocking, haven't they?" he said. "I feel for the people who have been victims."
He added there are "clearly deep-rooted problems" at the group and it needs a "root and branch review and reform process".
Both the government and the Labour Party have cut ties with the CBI for now.
A waves of firms has withdrawn support from the lobbying group.
Firms that have quit include: John Lewis, BMW, Virgin Media O2, Vodafone, insurers Aviva, Zurich and Phoenix Group, banking firm Natwest, payments company Mastercard; B&Q owner Kingfisher; media firm ITV; insurance marketplace Lloyds of London; investment firm Schroders; auditor EY; catering giant Compass; consultants Accenture; and outsourcing giant Capita.
The Association of British Insurers and the British Insurance Brokers' Association have also left, as has Energy UK, which represents energy suppliers.
Organisations that have suspended membership include: pharmaceutical giants GSK and AstraZeneca; airports operator Heathrow; retailers Tesco, Sainsbury's, Asda, and Marks & Spencer; banking group Santander; National Grid, Octopus Energy and Scottish Power; drinks giant Diageo; Rolls Royce; Unilever; BT; property company British Land; accountancy giant PwC; Manpower Group; British Beer and Pub Association; Shell and BP; Nissan; Royal Mail; Uber; Facebook owner Meta; Paddy Power owner Flutter Entertainment; Nurofen maker Reckitt; British American Tobacco; and FTSE 100 hotel group IHG which owns Holiday Inn.
The CBI - which employs more than 300 people - said on Friday it would suspend key activities and launch a review of its future role.
Andy Wood, the boss of brewer Adnams, told the BBC on Saturday the CBI brand was probably "beyond repair", and it would have to "reinvent itself root and branch".