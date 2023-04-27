Train drivers to strike again on FA Cup final day
Train drivers are set to go on strike again, including on the day of the FA Cup final, as part of the long-running row over pay, the union Aslef has said.
As well as striking on June 3, members will walk out on 12 May and 31 May.
The union announced the latest action after it rejected a fresh offer from 16 train companies, which included a 4% pay rise for two years in a row as well as changes to working conditions.
Some 13,000 drivers will strike over the three days, Aslef said.
The latest action is expected to cause major disruption across large parts of the country's railways and follows months of large-scale rail strikes in recent months.
Mick Whelan, the general secretary of Aslef, said the fresh offer from the train companies, which are presented to the union by the Rail Delivery Group on Wednesday, was "risible".
He said the proposal was "clearly not designed to be accepted" with inflation, the rate at which prices rise, still above 10%.
"The blame for this action lies, fairly and squarely, at the feet of the employers who have forced our hand over this by their intransigence," Mr Whelan said.