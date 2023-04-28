UK games sector wanted Microsoft deal, says Ian Livingstone
The UK games sector was in favour of Microsoft's bid for US firm Activision being approved, according to the man who led the company behind Tomb Raider.
Ian Livingstone, who also co-founded Games Workshop, said it would be "odd" if the UK was the only place to object.
The blocking of the deal by the UK regulator provoked a furious response from Microsoft, with its president saying the move was "bad for Britain".
The UK's move means the multi-billion dollar deal cannot go ahead globally.
The planned $68.7bn (£55bn) deal would have been the gaming industry's biggest ever takeover, and Microsoft would have taken ownership of popular games titles such as Call of Duty, Candy Crush and World of Warcraft.
US and EU regulators have yet to decide on whether to approve the deal, but on Wednesday the UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) blocked it, saying it was concerned the deal would offer reduced innovation and less choice for gamers in the fast-growing cloud gaming business.
Both Microsoft and Activision have said they will appeal against the CMA's decision.
On Thursday, Microsoft president Brad Smith launched a fierce attack on the judgement, telling the BBC that it marked Microsoft's "darkest day" in its four decades of working in the UK.
"People are shocked, people are disappointed, and people's confidence in technology in the UK has been severely shaken," he said, adding that the European Union was a better place to start a business.
Mr Livingstone, who is now co-founding partner of gaming investment group Hiro Capita, told the BBC's Today programme: "I think the sentiment of the games industry itself in the UK is for it to go ahead.
"It would be odd if the UK was the only region to object to this acquisition going forward.
"I would hope that they can sit down and perhaps negotiate a settlement which might be in everybody's interest over time."
Mr Livingstone said the UK's games industry was "a great British success story", having developed some of the biggest franchises in the world including Tomb Raider and Grand Theft Auto.
"It's always been overdelivering in content but always underserved by capital and recognition," he added.
"This is a highly competitive market and any negative sentiment is not good for the industry or indeed the UK economy."