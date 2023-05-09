Sainsbury's cuts some bread and butter prices
- Published
Supermarket chain Sainsbury's has cut the price of some of its butter and bread.
The supermarket is reducing its own branded salted butter from £2.09 to £1.89 for 250g packets from Tuesday.
Wholesale food prices have been falling globally, but these price falls are only starting to be reflected in shops.
Inflation was expected to fall below 10% last month but soaring food prices meant it fell by less than expected.
Sainsbury's said it was able to lower some of its bread and butter prices due to wholesale prices beginning to fall.
"Whenever we are paying less for the products we buy from our suppliers, we will pass those savings on to customers," the UK's second largest supermarket chain said.
Its also cutting the price of its own-brand bread to 75p from 85p.
Food price inflation in was at its fastest pace for 45 years in March.
The war in Ukraine has driven up food prices around the world, but the UK has also faced its own problems too - from Brexit red tape to labour shortages.
However, as commodity prices have started to fall, supermarkets have started to cut prices on some products - but not others.
Some of the earliest price falls have been in milk, with Aldi, Lidl and Asda recently following Sainsbury's and Tesco in cutting the price of milk by at least 5p.