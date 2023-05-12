UK saw sluggish growth at start of year
The UK saw weak growth at the start of the year as the economy was affected by strike action.
The economy grew by just 0.1% in the January to March period, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.
The figure comes a day after the Bank of England said it was more optimistic about prospects for the UK and that the economy would avoid recession.
The Bank also increased interest rates to 4.5% from 4.25% in its continued attempt to slow soaring price rises.