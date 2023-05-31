Disruption as fresh wave of train strikes begins
Rail services will grind to a halt in parts of the country today as a fresh wave of strikes begin.
Members of the train drivers' union Aslef will walk out on Wednesday and again on 3 June, the day of the FA Cup Final, while members of the RMT will strike on Friday.
Aslef said there was "no waning in enthusiasm" in the long-running dispute over pay and conditions.
The government said the strikes were co-ordinated to disrupt major events.
Wednesday's strikes will affect 15 train companies, with services due to start later and finish much earlier than usual - typically between 07:30am and 06:30.
Around 40% of trains will run but there will be wide regional variations, with some operators running no services at all.
Mick Whelan, general secretary of Aslef, said train drivers were "determined to get a resolution and remain in this for the long haul".
"It is time for the government to step back from interference which is preventing a deal - drivers, in line with other workers, deserve a pay rise after four years without one and inflation running over the last 12 months north of 10%."
During the RMT walkout on Friday, around half of the network set to shut down, with around 50% of normal services running.
And Aslef drivers will walk out again on Saturday, affecting the first ever all-Manchester FA Cup final at Wembley as well as the Epsom Derby.
It is likely that evening services on some lines will be affected on the days before each strike, so passengers are advised to check the last train times on the evenings before strike days and the mornings following strikes.
A spokesperson for the Department for Transport said: "Not content with impacting the hundreds of thousands of people who have looked forward to these events all year round, unions are also targeting their own members' pockets by forcing them to miss out on pay every time they strike.
"The government has facilitated a fair and reasonable pay offer, now union leaders must do the right thing and put this to their members."