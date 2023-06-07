CNN chief out after just 13 months
- Published
The chief executive of CNN has stepped down after just 13 months in the job.
Chris Licht had been been under pressure after a recent article about him in the Atlantic magazine, for which he provided an unusual level of access, raised questions about his leadership.
The news network has also seen falling ratings and was widely criticised for its handling of a town hall interview with former president Donald Trump.
Parent company Discovery said "things did not work out the way we had hoped".
Mr Licht was appointed head of the channel last year, when Discovery merged with WarnerMedia, home to CNN, HBO and others.
Warner Bros Discovery boss David Zaslav said the company appreciated "Chris' efforts and dedication and wish him all the best".
"This job was never going to be easy, especially at a time of great disruption and transformation, and Chris poured his heart and soul into it," he said announcing the change, which is effective immediately.
"Unfortunately, things did not work out the way we had hoped - and ultimately that's on me. I take responsibility."
Mr Licht's standing had been in question after a new chief operating officer, seen as close to the Discovery boss, was named earlier this month.
Staff morale was also low, after hundreds of layoffs and the abrupt cancellation last year of CNN+, the channel's planned streaming service.