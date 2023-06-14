Vodafone to join with Three to create UK mobile giant
- Published
A deal to create the UK's biggest mobile phone operator has been struck by Vodafone and the owner of Three UK.
The firms plan to merge their UK-based operations, giving them around 27 million customers and making it the biggest mobile network in the UK.
The deal it yet to be approved by regulators, which will look at whether it will push up customer prices.
The Vodafone and Three merger will take their combined market share past Virgin Media O2.
Virgin Media O2 has around 24 million customers while EE, which is owned by BT Group, has 20 million mobile users.
Vodafone and Three UK are the country's third and fourth largest mobile firms and the combination will draw scrutiny from the Competition and Markets Authority.
Vodafone will own 51% of the new business while Three UK-owner CK Hutchison will control the remaining stake.