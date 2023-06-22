Students switch to AI to learn languages

Ms Ehonwa explains, "My questions revolve around 'why'? When I fail an exercise on Duolingo, the app is not great at helping me understand why the thing that was wrong, was wrong. So, I ask Kainene. Also, when I think a sentence should be a certain way and it isn't, I ask Kainene why and she helps me understand why it cannot be the way I expect it to be, as an English speaker."