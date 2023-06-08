Odey Asset Management City probed as sexual harassment claims emerge

According to Electoral Commission figures, Crispin Odey made political donations valued at a total of £1.7m between 2007 and 2019.Most of them were from him personally but a few were from his company, Odey Asset Management. In some cases he's listed as Robin Odey or Robin C Odey in Electoral Commission filings.The biggest donations, £1.3m in total, were made to groups campaigning for Brexit around the time of the EU referendum.£355,000 of the total was given to the Conservatives plus a donation of £10,000 directly to former Prime Minister Boris Johnson in June 2019. He's also given smaller amounts to UKIP and the Christian Party.