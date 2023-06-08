Odey Asset Management City probed as sexual harassment claims emerge
The hedge fund firm founded by multimillionaire hedge fund manager Crispin Odey is understood to be being investigated by the City watchdog.
The news comes as a Financial Times investigation accused Mr Odey of sexually harassing or assaulting 13 women over 25 years
Odey Asset Management declined to comment on the allegations and probe.
Conservative donor Mr Odey is one of the City's most well known figures who backed the Brexit campaign.
It is understood the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has been investigating Odey Asset Management for two years, although the details of the investigation are not clear and the FCA has declined to comment.
JP Morgan, one of the banks providing services to Odey Asset Management, is thought to be reviewing its relationship with the company.
In 2020, Mr Odey was accused of assaulting a female investment banker at his London home in 1998, but he was later cleared.
According to Electoral Commission figures, Crispin Odey made political donations valued at a total of £1.7m between 2007 and 2019.Most of them were from him personally but a few were from his company, Odey Asset Management. In some cases he's listed as Robin Odey or Robin C Odey in Electoral Commission filings.The biggest donations, £1.3m in total, were made to groups campaigning for Brexit around the time of the EU referendum.£355,000 of the total was given to the Conservatives plus a donation of £10,000 directly to former Prime Minister Boris Johnson in June 2019. He's also given smaller amounts to UKIP and the Christian Party.