Dylan Mulvaney: Bud Light loses top spot in US after boycott
Bud Light has lost its position as the best-selling beer in the US after facing a boycott, new figures show.
In the four weeks to 3 June sales were down by almost a quarter, according to consulting firm Bump Williams.
Some drinkers in the US stopped buying Bud Light after transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney showed off a personalised can of the beer.
It means Modelo Especial has taken the top spot, with 8.4% of US beer sales by value in the period.
Bud Light had kept its position as America's best-selling beer for the first five months of the year, according to an analysis by consulting firm Bump Williams of data from research firm Nielsen.
However, the figures show that sales of Bud Light have slumped since April, when Ms Mulvaney posted an image on Instagram of a personalised can of Bud Light that the beer maker had sent her.
It came after several conservative pundits, politicians and celebrities spoke out about the promotion. Musician Kid Rock, NFL player Trae Waynes and model Bri Teresi have all shared videos of themselves shooting Bud Light cans.
The boycott triggered a slide in the price of in shares of Bud Light's parent company Anheuser-Busch InBev and the firm has put two executives on leave.
The chief executive of AB InBev's North American business, Brendan Whitworth, said in a statement on 14 April: "We never intended to be part of a discussion that divides people. We are in the business of bringing people together over a beer."
New Bud Light adverts were also aired, which featured iconic American imagery including the US flag and horses galloping across open country.
The chief executive Anheuser-Busch InBev, Michel Doukeris, said on a call with investors on 4 May: "We need to clarify the facts that this was one can, one influencer, one post and not a campaign."
"We are providing direct financial support to the frontline teams that work for us and our wholesalers as to Bud Light have significantly increased our investments behind the brand in the US," he added.