King Charles celebrates first Trooping the Colour
- Published
King Charles III is taking part in his first Trooping the Colour, the military spectacle to mark the monarch's official birthday.
It will mark the first time a monarch has ridden on horseback at the event in 30 years, when the late Queen rode her horse, Burmese, in 1986.
The King will make the royal salute as the Colonel in Chief of the Household Division's regiments.
Thousands have gathered to watch the event at Horse Guard's Parade.
His Majesty is joined on horseback by the royal Colonels - the Prince of Wales and the Princess Royal.
The Duke of Edinburgh is also riding during the ceremony in his role as Colonel of the 1st Battalion London Guards.
The senior royals on horseback are joined by the Queen, the Princess of Wales and her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince
The last time that a monarch was on horseback was when chart toppers included Wham! and Doctor and the Medics.
Before the ceremony began, the Prince of Wales paid tribute to those took part in last week's rehearsal in soaring temperatures, which reached 30°C (86F) in London.
Prince William acknowledged the difficult conditions in a tweet as he praised them for "doing a really good job".
More than 1400 soldiers are part of the parade, with 200 horses and hundreds of army musicians joining the spectacle.
Trooping the Colour, also known as the King's birthday parade, is part of a tradition dating back to the 1700s.
It begins at Buckingham Palace and travels down The Mall towards Horse Guards Parade.
As part of the event, the colour - or regimental flag - will be trooped in front of hundreds of Guardsmen and officers will be the King's Colour of the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards.
There is music and marching, and the King will carry out an inspection of the soldiers - moving slowly along the line as they stand in formation.
It will culminate in a massive flypast that will include the Red Arrows - the Royal Family will watch from the balcony of Buckingham Palace.
They will gather on the balcony to watch an extended military flypast after the display on coronation day had to be scaled down due to bad weather.
The ceremony will include an extended flypast of around seventy aircraft to make up for the scaled-back display at the King's coronation.
Around 70 aircraft from the Royal Navy, British Army and Royal Air Force will take part - including aircraft from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, the C-130 Hercules on its final ceremonial flight, modern Typhoon fighter jets with a red, white and blue finale from the Red Arrows.