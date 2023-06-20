Carlos Ghosn sues Nissan for $1bn in defamation suit
Former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn has reportedly sued the carmaker for more than $1bn.
The filing marks Mr Ghosn's latest effort to clear his name after he was ousted from the firm in 2018 and arrested in Japan on financial misconduct charges.
Mr Ghosn has said the claims were aimed at derailing his plans for a merger between Nissan and Renault.
He fled Japan in a box while awaiting trial, returning to his native Lebanon.
The lawsuit, filed in Lebanon, accuses Nissan, two other companies and 12 people of crimes including defamation and libel, according to Bloomberg and Reuters. A hearing has been scheduled for September.
Nissan declined to comment.
Mr Ghosn once ran the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, one of the biggest car-making groups in the world.
He was arrested in Japan in late 2018, and faced a number of charges, including claims he deliberately mis-reported his earnings and used company money to fund his own lifestyle. He has denied wrongdoing and called the Japanese justice system "rigged".
His escape from the country, in which he disguised himself to go unnoticed through the streets of Tokyo and was hidden in a large music equipment box, grabbed global headlines.
In the filing, Mr Ghosn said the claims would "linger in people's minds for years," and that he would "suffer from them for the remainder of his life, as they have persistent and lingering impacts, even if based on mere suspicion", Bloomberg reported.
In 2021, an American father and son were extradited from the US and sentenced to prison in Japan for helping Mr Ghosn escape.
In 2022, French authorities issued an arrest warrant for Mr Ghosn, after an investigation into whether he had diverted company funds for personal use. At the time, he said he was confident he could prove his innocence should any charges emerge.