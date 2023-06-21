UK inflation unchanged in May as cost of living remains high
- Published
The UK's inflation rate was higher than expected in May as prices for flying abroad, buying second-hand cars and going to live music events all rose official figures show.
Prices continued to rise by 8.7% in the year to May, the same rate as in April.
Markets and economists had expected inflation to fall slightly.
With prices continuing to rise fast, the Bank of England is widely expected to raise interest rates on Thursday in a bid to slow them.