Thames Water: Customers will not pay more if firm collapses
- Published
Customers will not be made to cover the cost if Thames Water goes bust, the boss of regulator Ofwat has said.
David Black also told the BBC the firm had "some time" to raise the funds it needs to fix it finances.
Thames is billions in debt and could, in a worst case scenario, be taken over by the government if it cannot turn things around.
Mr Black denied Ofwat had failed to monitor the firm, but admitted there were "hard lessons to learn".
He added that excessive payouts for chief executives in the water industry had "angered" him.
Thames Water, which supplies a quarter of the UK population, has faced heavy criticism over sewage discharges and leaks and is under pressure to improve its services.
But last week it emerged the firm was struggling to raise the money it needed to invest in the business and to service its huge £14bn debt pile.
With other big water companies also carrying high levels of debt, Ofwat has faced criticism that it failed to properly regulate the water industry.
But Mr Black denied this was the case, telling BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "Companies need to take responsibility for their own financing structures, we're here to protect customers' interests."
He added that putting the firm into a "special administration regime" - where it would be temporarily re-nationalised - remained a "backstop option" and "we're still a long way from that".