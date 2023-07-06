Week of strikes to disrupt Tube services, RMT says
A week of strikes will hit London Tube services from 23 July in row over pensions and job cuts, the RMT union has announced.
The strikes are part of a long-running dispute between the RMT and Transport for London (TfL).
Some 600 London Underground jobs could be at risk, according to the RMT.
The union also claimed London Underground staff stand to be poorer in retirement if TfL's proposed changes go through.
