Jobs growth slows in US as borrowing costs climb
US jobs growth slowed last month in a sign that the weight of higher interest rates may be starting to slow the world's largest economy.
Employers added 209,000 jobs in June, the smallest gain in more than two years, the Labor Department said.
That was fewer than expected though the unemployment rate still fell to 3.6%, from 3.7% in May.
The labour market is being closely watched, as the US central bank hikes borrowing costs to fight inflation.