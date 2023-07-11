Record wage growth fuels fresh inflation fears
UK wages have risen at a record annual pace fuelling fears that inflation will stay high for longer.
Regular pay grew by 7.3% in the March to May period from year earlier, official figures showed, equalling the highest growth rate last month.
The pace of wage rises has come under increasing focus by the Bank of England as it tries to control inflation.
The Bank has raised interest rates 13 times in a row in an attempt to slow the pace of price rises.