Record wage growth fuels fresh inflation fears
- Published
UK wages have risen at a record annual pace fuelling fears that inflation will stay high for longer.
Regular pay grew by 7.3% in the March to May period from year earlier, official figures showed, equalling the highest growth rate last month.
However, despite the record increase, pay rises still lag behind inflation - the rate at which prices grow.
The pace of wage rises has come under increasing focus by the Bank of England as it tries to control inflation.
The Bank has raised interest rates 13 times in a row in an attempt to reduce the rate of inflation but it has remained stubbornly high.
It currently stands at 8.7%, well above the Bank of England's target of 2%.
The concern is that strong wage growth will increase costs faced by companies and force them to push up prices for their goods even higher.
On Monday, the governor of the Bank of England, Andrew Bailey, said reducing inflation is "so important" as people "should trust that their hard-earned money maintains its value".
Despite the pace of wage growth, it is still not increasing fast enough to keep up with rising prices in the shops.
Regular pay fell by 0.8% after the effect of rising prices is taken into account.
Ashley Webb, UK economist at Capital Economics, said the strong wage growth "won't ease the Bank of England's inflation fears significantly".
Last month, the Bank of England raised interest rates by more than expected, lifting its key rate to 5% from 4.5%.
Mr Webb said while he expected the Bank to push rates to 5.25% at its next meeting in August, he added "we can't rule out" an increase to 5.5%, saying "much will depend" on next week's inflation figure.
Today's figures show that pay rises were highest for those in better paid sectors such as finance, and were lower in retail. Business groups continue to stress the difficulty of finding the right workers, despite a tick up in unemployment and fewer vacancies.
The government is now offering all workers a "Midlife MOT" on their careers to help those in their mid-40s and above to retrain.
However, the most up-to-date figure in the month of May seem to show wage rises beginning to slow. There is the possibility that those rises have now peaked.
Under the hood of these record figures, there may just be a pathway to calmer inflationary times. Interest rates still seem likely to go up in August, but the new inflation number released next week will determine whether that is a small rise to 5.25%, or another, larger one.
The figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) also showed that the unemployment rate rose to 4% in the latest period, up from 3.8% in the previous quarter.
The employment rate also increased to 76%, the ONS said, adding the rise was mainly due to more part-time employees.
Job vacancies fell for the 12th consecutive time, dropping by 85,000 in the April to June period to 1,034,000.
The Chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, said: "Our jobs market is strong with unemployment low by historical standards. But we still have around one million job vacancies, pushing up inflation even further."
Labour's shadow work and pensions secretary Jonathan Ashworth said the figures were "another dismal reflection of the Tories' mismanagement of the economy".
"Britain is the only G7 country with a lower employment rate than before the pandemic and real wages have fallen yet again," he added.
