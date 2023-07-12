UK banks can withstand fresh crisis, key test finds
- Published
UK banks are strong enough to withstand a fresh economic crisis, according to the Bank of England.
In its stress test of the financial system, the Bank said the UK's eight largest lenders could survive a worst case scenario of plunging house prices, a deep recession and soaring inflation.
It also said that the country has "so far been resilient" to rapidly rising interest rates.
But some households and firms "may struggle with repayments" on loans.
The Bank has raised interest rates from 0.1% in December 2021 to 5% in an effort to bring down inflation. But it has lifted households' costs, including higher monthly mortgage payments.
In its twice-yearly Financial Stability Report, the Bank said: "Higher interest payments on loans mean some borrowers may struggle with their repayments, which increases the risks faced by banks.
But it said: "UK banks are resilient and are strong enough to support their customers."
The report also showed the result of a "stress test" on UK banks and building societies to see if they could withstand catastrophic economic conditions. These include house prices falling by 31%, the unemployment rate increasing to 8.5% and inflation rising to 17%.
The banks and building societies that have been tested include: Barclays, Lloyds, HSBC, NatWest, Santander UK, Standard Chartered, Nationwide Building Society and Virgin Money.
Higher interest rates were putting pressure on households and businesses.
As fixed-rate mortgage deals expire, and people renew their loans, mortgage repayments will go up, the Bank said.
By the end of 2026, around a million households with a fixed-rate mortgage will see their monthly repayments go up by £500 or more, it said.
More than two million households will pay between £200 and £499 more, with the average payment rising by about £220.