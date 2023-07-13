UK economy hit by extra bank holiday in May
The UK economy shrank by 0.1% in May, partly down to the extra bank holiday for the King's Coronation.
This followed growth of 0.2% in April, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.
The manufacturing and construction sectors fell in May as some industries were hit by there being one fewer working day than normal.
It comes as the cost of living and rising interest rates continue to put pressure on households and businesses.
The ONS said the UK economy had shown "no growth" for the three months to May.
Commenting on the latest figures, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said: "While an extra bank holiday had an impact on growth in May, high inflation remains a drag anchor on economic growth.
"The best way to get growth going again and ease the pressure on families is to bring inflation down as quickly as possible. Our plan will work, but we must stick to it."
The ONS also said that pubs and bars saw sales fall after a strong April.
However, it said the health sector recovered while the IT industry had a "strong month". Strikes also had less of an impact on the economy than in April.
Inflation - the annual rate at which prices rise - remains stubbornly high at 8.7%.
The Bank of England has been putting up interest rates to try to slow price rises but this is having a knock-on effect on consumer borrowing costs, driving up mortgage and loan repayments for millions.
It is dragging on the wider economy, with Samuel Tombs, chief UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, warning that May's figures showed growth "remains listless".
"The recovery signalled by many of the business surveys... has not taken hold yet," he said.
However, Capital Economics said that the 0.1% fall in May "isn't as bad as it looks as some of it was due to the extra bank holiday for the King's Coronation".
It added that GDP - the official measure of economic growth - was on track to rise by around 0.1% in the three months to June.
"Our sense is that underlying activity is still growing, albeit at a snail's pace," said Paul Dales, its chief UK economist.
