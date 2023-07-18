Jaguar Land Rover-owner to build UK battery factory in Somerset
- Published
Jaguar Land Rover-owner Tata is set to announce plans to build a flagship electric car battery in Somerset.
People familiar with the matter said the investment would be officially announced on Wednesday.
The government is providing subsidies worth hundreds of millions of pounds, sources said.
Some in the car industry have described the plant as the most significant investment in UK automotive since Nissan came to Britain in the 1980s.
The investment could lead to the creation of up to 9,000 jobs in the Bridgwater area.