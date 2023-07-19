Sunak: McDonald's staff should use complaints process
- Published
McDonald's workers who have suffered sexual harassment or other abuse should go through the company's complaints process, the prime minister has said.
More McDonald's staff and former staff have come forward since the BBC first reported on dozens of allegations at the fast-food chain.
Rishi Sunak said it was now the company's responsibility to "take the right steps".
McDonald's said staff can call a confidential telephone hotline.
The firm said all allegations would be investigated thoroughly whenever details were shared.
All proven breaches of McDonald's code of conduct would be met with "the most severe measures the company could legally impose, up to and including dismissal", it said.
Mr Sunak told BBC News: "Anyone involved should come forward and talk to the company's complaints process about that, and that's the right way to deal with this problem."
Many of the McDonald's workers and former workers who have come forward told the BBC they had previously approached the company about what they had experienced, but no action had been taken.
Liv said she was "spoken down to" including sexist remarks, and that a senior manager at her branch in the east of England also made racist and homophobic comments.
She decided to make a complaint.
"I couldn't take it any more," she said. She said the branch was "too OK" with a toxic culture of racism and sexism.
"Having a culture like that in such a big company is not OK," said Liv.
She alleges that the manager was not disciplined, and his behaviour did not improve. Eventually she quit.
Her father Steve said the lack of empathy from staff for his daughter was "heart-breaking".
Linda, not her real name, is a current employee at a McDonald's branch in Wales.
She says she has complained about a significantly older male colleague repeatedly attempting to follow her into the toilet. She alleges he has repeatedly made sexual comments about her over the last two years, since she was 16.
After reporting his behaviour to two managers, she was told to ignore him, and the male colleague still works with her.
Many staff, former staff and parents of staff have come forward to allege not only a toxic culture but some serious incidents including sexual harassment, assault and bullying.
The allegations include:
- An older female manager forcing a younger worker's hand down her trousers and smacking her bum
- Managers smoking cannabis and taking cocaine in the offices while at work
- A manager dealing drugs to employees
- Punching and other unwanted physical contact, passed off as "banter"
- Sexual suggestions and comments made by managers to very young staff members, and about them in front of others
- Name calling, including slurs
- A manager threatening a staff member with a knife
The BBC has verified that the people speaking out have worked for McDonald's.
Claire Brook, an employment law solicitor at Aaron & Partners, said that even though McDonald's is a franchise model and not employing the staff in question directly, it was "still very much an HR and reputational crisis for the brand".
"These very many serious allegations and reports are a stark reminder of the consequences of failing to create an appropriate work environment, which has its added challenges for large, multi-site franchise models," she said.
Alistair Macrow, chief executive of McDonald's UK & Ireland, said the allegations were "deeply distressing" and that he appreciated "the bravery it will have taken the people in question" who have come forward.
"We ask anyone who has experienced or witnessed any inappropriate behaviour to contact our confidential and independently operated Business Integrity Line, if you feel able to," he said.
Every one of the 177,000 employees in McDonald's UK deserved to work in a "safe, respectful and inclusive workplace" he added.
"There are clearly instances where we have fallen short and for that we deeply apologise."
"There is simply no place for harassment, abuse, or discrimination of any kind at McDonald's."
The number for the hotline is: 0800 0903674