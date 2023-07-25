Nigel Farage: NatWest boss admits 'serious' error in bank closure row
- Published
The boss of NatWest has admitted a "serious error of judgement" in discussing Nigel Farage's relationship with the bank.
Dame Alison Rose said she was "wrong" to respond to questions from the BBC about his bank account being closed.
The ex-UKIP leader had demanded NatWest explain how his financial information was made public as the row over his bank account closure escalates.
The NatWest board said it had full confidence in Dame Rose.
The BBC has apologised for its inaccurate report saying Mr Farage no longer met the wealth threshold for Coutts, citing a source familiar with the matter.
Mr Farage later secured a Coutts report which indicated his political views were considered.