Ofgem's new rules to prevent energy firms going bust
UK energy watchdog Ofgem has announced new rules to make gas and electricity suppliers more financially secure.
The move comes after 30 firms collapsed in less than a year meaning millions of customers were switched to new, often more expensive suppliers.
The rules set a financial buffer energy firms must hold to make them better able to withstand market disruption.
Ofgem will also tell firms there should be temporary repayment holidays when customers cannot pay.
Under the new rules, customers in vulnerable situations must be prioritised and energy supplier's helplines must stay open for longer and be easier to contact.
'More resilient'
Ofgem will also go ahead with proposals to allow it to tell suppliers to ringfence a portion of customer credit balances.
The regulator said the moves would ensure energy suppliers would be "more resilient to severe but plausible market shocks". They would also allow consumers to "benefit from a stable energy market".
The idea is to make sure companies hold a level of capital which makes them better able to weather any "sudden changes in market conditions, such as the price shock in 2021 that prompted the failure of 30 suppliers".
More than 4 million customers had to be switched to another supplier when they saw their energy firm collapse,costing each household £68.
The new rules will come into force from 31 March, 2025.
Earlier this month Ofgem chief executive Jonathan Brearley wrote to energy suppliers warning that the regulator was "ready to act" against suppliers that "do not yet have sufficient capital if they use profits for paying dividends above recapitalising".
Ofgem said it had always been clear reasonable profits were essential for a "sustainable and well-functioning sector", but the letter made clear that financial resilience must be "prioritised".
However, while companies will have to ringfence some customer credit balances in case of failure, Ofgem had been under pressure to make them ringfence all their credit balances.
'Customers deserve better'
The regulator has also proposed new rules to ensure all domestic customers can get support from their supplier if they are struggling to pay the bills.
Ofgem director Neil Lawrence, said customers should be able to contact their supplier "without frustration or undue delay when they need help".
Suppliers were "short-changing too many of their customers, who deserve better", he said.
A consultation on these new consumer standards will run until 23 August with a decision expected by early October. Any changes are expected to be in place by December 2023 to "help protect and support consumers from Winter 2023-24 onwards".