Gatwick strikes called off by ground staff
Strike action by nearly a thousand ground staff at Gatwick Airport has been called off this weekend following revised pay offers.
Workers at four firms employing baggage handlers and ground staff had originally threatened to strike from Friday 28 July to Tuesday 1 August.
But workers at three of the firms have now accepted offers, and union members at the fourth are voting on a deal.
Strikes could have caused disruption at one of the busiest times of the year.
The staff involved are not employed by Gatwick Airport, but work at four firms: ASC, Menzies Aviation, GGS and DHL Services.
These companies provide services to major airlines, including ground handling, baggage handling, and check-in work.
The Unite union said on Wednesday that workers at ASC and Menzies had voted in favour of pay deals which meant that "strike action related to them is cancelled".
ASC workers, which handle Tui flights, agreed to a "double digit pay rise". Workers at Menzie, which deals with Wizz Air flights, agreed a 13% increase for ground handling staff and a 17% increase for the lowest paid staff.
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said the "excellent" deals were achieved "because Menzies and ASC workers at Gatwick are unionised and stood strong".
DHL workers, who handle EasyJet flights, called off their strike earlier this week. They accepted a 15% pay rise and a pay increase for night shifts. All future strikes for this firm have also been cancelled.
Union members at GGS, which works for British Airways and Vueling, are currently voting on a pay offer.
Unite said it would make further announcements on GGS's decision soon, including whether the planned strikes from Friday 4 August to Tuesday 8 August would go ahead.