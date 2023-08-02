Record wet weather drives shoppers away from High Street
- Published
The number of people heading out to the shops fell for the first July in 14 years as the UK grappled with one of the wettest months on record.
Overall footfall was down by 0.3% in the first drop in July since 2009, said retail analysis firm Springboard.
High Streets were hit hardest but shopping centres and retail parks got a boost in visitor numbers.
Aside from the rain, the rising cost of living and rail disruption were also behind the fall, Springboard said.
It warned that shoppers could continue to stay away even if the weather picked up.
"It is inevitable that consumers' attention will now turn towards planning for Christmas spending, which may well dampen footfall further in the latter part of the summer," said Springboard's Diane Wehrle.
Shoppers have been battling with one of the wettest Julys on record, according to provisional data.
Ms Wehrle said High Street footfall declined in part "due to the rain, as shoppers tend to gravitate towards either the covered environments of shopping centres or retail parks as they are easier to access by car."
She added that High Streets in coastal towns were especially hard hit, with footfall dropping 4.6%, as the rain kept people away from beaches.
Ms Wehrle said July's figures also appeared to "demonstrate the harsh reality of the impact of interest rate rises on consumers, combined with rain and a rail overtime ban".
The Bank of England has been raising interest rates to cool down the economy amidst record rises in consumer costs.
A rise in mortgage rates has begun to "seep into people's finances", she added, "putting a serious squeeze on everyone".
The Bank is tomorrow expected to raise interest rates for the 14th time since December 2021 in an effort to squeeze spending and slow price rises.
Cinema and soft play boost
But the wet weather appears to have benefited other sectors, including cinemas which saw a spike in sales in July.
Vue Box Office revenue is up 36% on the same month in 2022, and 56% on June 2023.
Much of the gain was due to the success of the Barbie and Oppenheimer films but a spokesman from the cinema chain said the "wet weather had undoubtedly played its part".
Sylvie, assistant manager at Rio, an independent cinema in Hackney, London, said: "When it's sunny in the UK everyone wants to be outside and so the rain is good for us", adding that Barbie and Oppenheimer contributed to a "big" boost in visitors.
Pete Terry, managing director of Disco Bowl, which owns a chain of bowling alleys across the UK, including in Nottingham and Worcester, said: "July was an excellent month for us. This time last year we were struggling with 40-degree heat, which meant no one wanted to go bowling, but this year that's all changed and we've had a much better July than I can remember. Rain is good for business."
Meanwhile Jon Skelding, the owner of two indoor play centres in the West Midlands called Scallywags, told the BBC that July had been their busiest month since the first site opened 19 years ago.
"Customers have said the wet weather has been driving them inside," he said, with some reportedly making bookings online after checking the weather forecast for the week.
With admission ranging between £2.50 and £5.25 per child, he adds that he is conscious of parents' budgets being stretched when looking for weather-proof activities.
"We are trying to keep it affordable for parents because of the cost of living and summer holidays can be expensive as well - we are trying to be mindful," Mr Skelding added.
Here are five suggestions for rainy-day activities during the summer holidays if you are looking to keep costs down:
1. Visit a museum or gallery: There are lots of brilliant, free, attractions across the UK, with many activities aimed at children. Check out the newly-renovated National Portrait Gallery in London, the National Museum of Scotland in Edinburgh, or St Fagan's National Museum of History in Cardiff.
2. Watch a movie: Instead of venturing out, why not settle into the sofa with your favourite film? Many streaming services offer free trials if you're looking for something new.
3. Board game fun: Dig out old games for some traditional fun.
4. Indoor work-out: On YouTube and other video platforms, there are all kinds of work-outs available for free no matter your ability.
5. Go to the library: Look up your local library and pay a visit. Many host activities such as craft sessions for kids too.
Sources: VisitBritain; Netmums