Post-Brexit import checks on food delayed again
- Published
Post-Brexit checks on fresh farm produce coming to the UK from the EU have been delayed again, the BBC understands.
New import controls on EU food products had been due to begin in October.
There is concern that the extra checks on imported goods will push up prices and fuel inflation.
The delay, which was first reported by the Financial Times, will give companies and port operators more time to prepare for these changes.
Domestic UK food producers have argued that it gives a free pass to continental rivals, while all fresh food exports from the UK to the European Union face checks.
However, the Cold Chain Federation welcomed news of the delay.
"The government has made the right decision to postpone. UK food retailers, hospitality businesses and consumers were in line for major disruption because many EU food-producing businesses supplying into the UK are not ready for the new requirements," said Shane Brennan, the chief executive of the Cold Chain Federation.
Industry sources have told the BBC that many will be sceptical of the changes coming in at all before the next general election, which is expected in 2024.
The Labour Party says it will negotiate a veterinary agreement with the EU that could greatly reduce the need for such procedures, if it is elected into government.