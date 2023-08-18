Wilko staff have grounds for hope, says GMB union as bidders circle
There are "genuine grounds for hope" that at least parts of Wilko will be taken over, according to the GMB union.
National secretary Andy Prendergast said he had met with PwC, the firm overseeing the sale of the retailer.
He confirmed there had been expressions of interest in the business, adding that talks with potential buyers were "still at an early stage".
Wilko announced last week that it was going into administration, putting 12,500 jobs at risk.
"We can confirm there have been expressions of interest from organisations who are considering taking over at least some parts of the business," Mr Prendergast said.
"These are still at an early stage, but means there are genuine grounds for hope."
At the moment, all 400 Wilko shops remain open and staff continue to be paid in full.
The chain is set to launch an "everything must go" sale on Friday but shelves will be replenished when new stock arrives at the beginning of next week.