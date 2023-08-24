US government sues Elon Musk's SpaceX over hiring policy
The US Department of Justice has said it is suing Elon Musk's SpaceX, alleging the rocket firm discriminates against refugees and asylum seekers in its hiring practices.
The DoJ says SpaceX falsely claimed that it was not allowed to hire non-US citizens.
The investigation into SpaceX by the DoJ was prompted after allegations of discrimination from a foreign worker.
The BBC has contacted SpaceX for comment.
"Our investigation found that SpaceX failed to fairly consider or hire asylees and refugees because of their citizenship status and imposed what amounted to a ban on their hire regardless of their qualification, in violation of federal law," said Kristen Clarke, Assistant Attorney General of the DOJ's Civil Rights Division.
Ms Clarke added that the DOJ's investigation found "SpaceX recruiters and high-level officials took actions that actively discouraged asylees and refugees from seeking work opportunities at the company".