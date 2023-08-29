Wilko: GMB union seeks government meeting over administrators
The GMB union is seeking an urgent meeting with the business secretary to ensure all bids for failed retail chain Wilko are considered.
In a letter to Kemi Badenoch, it said bidders had reported "difficulties" engaging with administrators PwC.
It also said it was concerned by the influence of private equity firm Hilco, which has lent Wilko millions of pounds.
PwC said it was not able to comment on individual bidders.
When Wilko collapsed into administration, it put 12,500 jobs and 400 stores at risk.
It had been struggling with a cash shortage and failing to keep up with rivals such as B&M and The Range as the soaring cost of living has pushed shoppers to seek out bargains.
Andy Prendergast, national secretary of the GMB, wrote to Ms Badenoch on Monday, claiming that the union had been contacted by several potential rescuers who "appear to have the necessary funding and the willingness to... safeguard our members' jobs".
He asked the business secretary for reassurance that "all steps will be taken to protect jobs as part of this process".
A fresh rescue bid for the retail chain emerged on Sunday, when private equity firm M2 Capital confirmed it had made a £90m bid for the business. It pledged to retain all employees' jobs for two years.
It is understood to be one of the offers in the mix, with the owner of HMV, Canadian businessman Doug Putman, also interested in salvaging some of the business.
PwC said it had been working "relentlessly to secure a sale of the business, and talks are continuing with a number of parties".
Its spokesman added that it was "intent on achieving the best outcome for everyone involved", from creditors to staff.