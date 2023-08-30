Wilko: Warning warehouse staff face redundancy
Job cuts at Wilko may resume on Thursday if the necessary paperwork from the current bidder is not received by 17:00 Wednesday, the GMB union says.
Private equity firm M2 Capital has made a £90m bid for the business, pledging to retain all jobs for two years.
But the GMB said administrators PwC had told the union that redundancies for warehouse staff could restart "as the bid has yet to pass basic checks".
Wilko fell into administration earlier this month putting 12,500 jobs at risk.
In a note to its members, the GMB said: "Although further details have been requested from the bidder, we have been informed that if these are not received by 5pm… then the redundancies (for distribution and support centre staff) are likely to be restarted tomorrow."
Redundancies had been suspended on Tuesday while rescue bids were considered.
M2 managing director Robert Mantse previously told the BBC that if the firm's rescue bid was accepted, M2 would "guarantee all employees' jobs for two years".