Wilko: One in 12 jobs to go at collapsed retailer
A further 1,300 staff at the collapsed retailer Wilko are to lose their jobs.
Administrators PwC, which is overseeing the chain's sale, said 52 stores would close due to an "absence of viable offers for the whole business".
Wilko fell into administration in August and a full rescue of the chain is in the balance, with 269 job cuts already announced last week.
Earlier on Tuesday, rival retailer B&M said it would buy up to 51 of Wilko's 400 shops.
However, the fate of a further 300 stores remains uncertain, with a deal tabled by HMV's owner Doug Putman understood to have stalled due to funding issues.
Almost 12,500 people work for Wilko, meaning that around one in 12 jobs will go in the latest round of cuts.
The GMB union said some 1,016 redundancies would be made at 52 shops across the country, with affected staff to be informed at 10:00 BST on Wednesday.
It added that 24 of Wilko's stores will close next Tuesday, with a further 28 to shut by Thursday next week.
PwC added that a further 299 redundancies would take place at Wilko's two distribution centres in Worksop and Newport, with roles being cut on Thursday.
On Monday, 269 redundancies took effect at Wilko's support centre.
While the administrators said they were pleased by the £13m B&M deal to buy 51 shops, it was "clear" that in discussions with potential bidders that some stores were not of any interest.
"In the absence of viable offers for the whole business, very sadly store closures and redundancies of team members from those stores are now necessary, in addition to the already announced redundancies at the support centre and distribution centres," said Edward Williams, joint administrator at PwC.
Administrators said they were continuing to "explore all interest in the remainder of the business and are actively working with potential buyers".
Andy Prendergast, national secretary at the GMB union, said officials were "doing everything we can to secure a deal that would protect the majority of jobs and stores".
He said the latest announcement would be of "little comfort for those not knowing how they'll pay their bills".
"Every single redundancy is a person who will wake up facing an uncertain future," he added.
Wilko was founded in 1930 and by the 1990s became one of Britain's fastest-growing retailers.
But the discount chain has faced strong competition in recent years from rivals including B&M, Poundland and Home Bargains.