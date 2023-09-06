Wilko shops set to close next week named
The 52 Wilko shops set to close next week due to the chain's collapse have been named.
Administrators PwC said 26 shops would close next Tuesday, with a further 28 to shut on Thursday 14 September due to the "absence of viable offers" for the whole company.
More than 1,000 staff are being made redundant as hopes of a rescue deal for the business hang in the balance.
Stores closing include branches in Liverpool, Cardiff, Acton and Falmouth.
Edward Williams, joint administrator at PwC, said the closures and job losses were "necessary" due to lack of buyers for the whole business.
"The loss of these stores will be felt not only by the team members who served them with such dedication, including through the uncertainty of recent weeks, but also the communities which they have been a part of," said Mr Williams.
Administrators announced more than 1,300 redundancies on Tuesday, with job losses at the 52 stores as well as Wilko's distribution and support centres.
Staff at the affected shops were told of the job losses at 10:00 BST.
Rival B&M has agreed a £13m deal for up to 51 of Wilko's buildings, but the fate of the brand and a further 300 stores remains uncertain, with a bigger rescue package put forward by HMV's Doug Putman understood to have been held up due to funding issues.
PwC said "active discussions with parties interested in buying parts of the business" were continuing and that it was "committed to preserving as many jobs as possible".
But it warned that it was possible that "further store closures may regrettably be necessary".
The retail chain, a stalwart of the High Street for decades, fell into administration in August after struggling with losses. It has around 12,500 staff and 400 shops
Wilko was founded in 1930 and by the 1990s had become one of Britain's fastest-growing retailers. But the chain has faced strong competition in recent years from rivals including B&M, Poundland and Home Bargains.
Some retailers such as Dunelm and Toolstation have urged Wilko employees to apply for roles.
The following stores will close on 12 September:
- Acton
- Aldershot
- Barking
- Bishop Auckland
- Bletchley
- Brownhills
- Camberley
- Cardiff Bay Retail Park
- Falmouth
- Harpurhey
- Irvine
- Liverpool Edge Lane
- Llandudno
- Lowestoft
- Morley
- Nelson
- Port Talbot
- Putney
- Stafford
- Tunbridge Wells
- Wakefield
- Weston-super-Mare
- Westwood Cross
- Winsford
The following stores will close on 14 September:
- Ashford
- Avonmeads
- Banbury
- Barrow in Furness
- Basildon, Belle Vale
- Burnley
- Clydebank
- Cortonwood
- Dagenham
- Dewsbury
- Eccles
- Folkestone
- Great Yarmouth
- Hammersmith
- Huddersfield
- Morriston
- New Malden
- North Shields
- Queen Street Cardiff
- Rhyl
- Southampton-West Quay
- St Austell
- Stockport
- Truro
- Uttoxeter
- Walsall
- Woking