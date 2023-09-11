Wilko rescue deal fails sparking huge job loss fears
A rescue deal for High Street chain Wilko has collapsed, leaving the future of thousands of jobs uncertain.
The billionaire owner of HMV, Doug Putman, planned to keep up to 300 Wilko shops open, but his bid failed as rising costs complicated the deal.
It leaves the future of more than 10,000 workers and hundreds of stores uncertain.
Some of Wilko's remaining stores could be sold to rival retailers, such as Poundland or The Range.
Administrators are expected to announce the details of job losses and store closures in the coming days.
The cash-strapped chain announced in August it had collapsed into administration, raising concerns over the futures of its 12,500 workers.
PwC has already announced that some 1,016 redundancies would be made at 52 shops across the country.
Another 299 redundancies have taken place at its two distribution centres in Worksop and Newport, while more than 260 redundancies have been made at its support centre.