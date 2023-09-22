NatWest confirms cash deposit glitch as customers say cash missing
- Published
NatWest has confirmed there are issues with its cash deposit machines after customers reported money was missing from their accounts.
Several people on X, formerly known as Twitter, said that recently-deposited cash was not showing up in their balance.
Others said they had gone overdrawn as a result and expressed concern that they would be charged fees.
The BBC has contacted NatWest for more information.
It is currently unclear when the issue started or how many people have been affected.
NatWest has been replying to customers individually on social media acknowledging a technical problem.
The bank first said on X on Thursday morning that there was an "ongoing incident with our cash deposit machines" and that its team was "working to resolve this as a matter of urgency".
Shortly after, it said it was "anticipated that all transactions will once again be visible tomorrow [Friday] morning", although in a post late on Thursday afternoon it said it was "unable to confirm a timescale" for when the issue would be fixed.
It is not clear whether the problem remains unresolved.
One customer contacted the BBC to say they had flown to Croatia only to find that they had no money in their account.
Another posted to NatWest on X saying: "I'm now £900 in my overdraft. I put £1000 in on Tuesday afternoon and it's gone? Also we better not be getting overdraft fees cause of your system failed."
The bank told another user that balances would be corrected when the issue was resolved, adding that if they had gone overdrawn because of the issue and saw any charges applied to their account then they should contact customer services.