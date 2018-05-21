Aerospace & Defence
Top Stories
Ryanair cautious despite record profits
The Irish airline reports a 10% rise in annual profits but warns that costs are set to rise.
- 21 May 2018
Dubai Airshow
Smart luggage firms lose battery fight
Two firms have closed this month, citing changes in airline policies on carrying batteries.
- 18 May 2018
Ryanair cuts size of check-in window
The airline will reduce the time to check-in from four days to 48 hours for those without reserved seats.
- 15 May 2018
Rival Heathrow expansion plan revealed
- 3 May 2018
Norwegian snubs bid from BA owner
- 4 May 2018
Airbus and Dassault in fighter jet deal
- 25 April 2018
Lufthansa cancels 800 flights amid strikes
- 9 April 2018
Who'll buy debt-laden Air India?
- 29 March 2018
Airbus warns over GKN takeover bid
- 15 March 2018
Saudi Arabia nears Typhoon jet deal with BAE
- 9 March 2018
Airbus warns of 3,700 jobs at risk
- 7 March 2018
Ryanair to axe Glasgow Airport base
- 27 February 2018
Features & Analysis
War dividend
US dominates the thriving global weapons trade
- 10 May 2018
Flying whales
Why giant super-transporter planes are getting even bigger
- 6 April 2018
Regional take-off
How Asia's aviation industry is soaring
- 6 February 2018
Sky dreamers
Is the future of aviation sky taxis and flying cars?
- 22 January 2018
Monarch collapse
How are passengers affected?
- 2 October 2017
Happy travelling
What would make your flight more fun?
- 21 July 2017
More from Aerospace & Defence
The Longer View: Flights of fancy
Fasten your seatbelts for a short flight across the history of Britain's love affair with air travel.
- 2 July 2015
Underwater rescue
- 18 June 2014
Difficult take-off
- 17 July 2014
Striker II
- 16 July 2014
