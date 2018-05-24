Companies

Top Stories

Deutsche Bank to cut more than 7,000 jobs

Deutsche Bank sign

The move comes as Germany's biggest lender attempts to return to profitability.

Related content

Features

Supermarket sweep

Could the big four become the big three?

  • 28 April 2018
  • From the section Business

Brazilian saga

'The largest foreign bribery case in history'

  • 22 April 2018
  • From the section Business

Tentative steps

Can Fitbit get itself back on track?

  • 16 April 2018
  • From the section Business

#MeToo at work

Companies and sexual harassment claims

  • 25 April 2018
  • From the section Business

Flying whales

Why giant super-transporter planes are getting even bigger

  • 6 April 2018
  • From the section Business

Shake it up

Why the alcohol-free drinks market is fizzing

  • 1 April 2018
  • From the section Business

Our Expert

Barclays and Standard Chartered tie-up: Just a fairytale?

Should two of Britain’s biggest banks tie the knot and create a new global powerhouse?

23 May 2018
Simon Jack Business editor

Share with BBC News

Markets

Index Value Change
FTSE 100 7,762.18 -0.34%
Dow Jones 24,886.81 0.0%
Nasdaq 7,425.96 0.0%
Nikkei 225 22,437.01 -1.11%
15 minute delay. Last updated 13:56