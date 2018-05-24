Companies
Top Stories
Deutsche Bank to cut more than 7,000 jobs
The move comes as Germany's biggest lender attempts to return to profitability.
Samsonite accused of 'massaging profits'
An investor claims the world's largest luggage maker is using questionable accounting practices.
Related content
McDonald's pressed to scrap plastic straws
The fast food giant faces shareholder pressure to show "leadership in the elimination of plastic straws".
'Beast from the East' bites B&Q
Comcast 'preparing' to bid for Fox
China fines Muji over 'Taiwan' packaging
- 24 May 2018
- From the section China
Jaguar profits fall as sales slow
- 23 May 2018
- From the section Business
Uber gives drivers sick pay and benefits
- 23 May 2018
- From the section Business
M&S profits slump on store closure costs
- 23 May 2018
- From the section Business
- comments
Is Barclays looking for the perfect match?
- 23 May 2018
- From the section Business
- comments
New £5bn contract to run Wales' trains
- 23 May 2018
- From the section Wales
- comments
500 Tesco website jobs under threat
- 22 May 2018
- From the section Business
Watch
Video 0:52
Do your colleagues want to 'get to know the real you'?
- 21 May 2018
- From the section Business
Features
Supermarket sweep
Could the big four become the big three?
- 28 April 2018
- From the section Business
Brazilian saga
'The largest foreign bribery case in history'
- 22 April 2018
- From the section Business
Tentative steps
Can Fitbit get itself back on track?
- 16 April 2018
- From the section Business
#MeToo at work
Companies and sexual harassment claims
- 25 April 2018
- From the section Business
Flying whales
Why giant super-transporter planes are getting even bigger
- 6 April 2018
- From the section Business
Shake it up
Why the alcohol-free drinks market is fizzing
- 1 April 2018
- From the section Business
Our Expert
Barclays and Standard Chartered tie-up: Just a fairytale?
Should two of Britain’s biggest banks tie the knot and create a new global powerhouse?
23 May 2018
Watch
Markets
|Index
|Value
|Change
|FTSE 100
|7,762.18
|-0.34%
|Dow Jones
|24,886.81
|0.0%
|Nasdaq
|7,425.96
|0.0%
|Nikkei 225
|22,437.01
|-1.11%
|15 minute delay. Last updated 13:56