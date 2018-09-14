Companies
Mike Ashley: I've been stabbed in the back
Sports Direct boss Mike Ashley launches a furious attack on his firm's shareholders.
The day Lehman Brothers went under
The BBC talked to people involved about their memories of the bank's collapse on 15 September 2008.
- Lehman collapse as it happened
- 'I wanted to set up the antithesis of Lehmans'
House of Fraser customers refused refunds
Sports Direct, the chain's new owner, says it won't give refunds for goods ordered before the takeover.
Wetherspoons warns of pricier pints
Musk makes another space tourism promise
YouTube nursery-rhyme channel sold by UK couple
Luxury goods giant picks UK for global base
British Steel to cut 400 jobs worldwide
MPs say RBS boss 'withheld information'
VW Beetle comes to the end of the road
World's richest man in $2bn charity move
John Lewis half-year profits slump 99%
'I lost my dream City job and now make pasta'
'I wanted to set up the antithesis of Lehmans'
Will 'Never knowingly undersold' kill John Lewis?
Why team-building events can be terrible
'It never entered my mind that I wasn't coming back'
The travel boss who refuses to do online sales
Five things that went wrong at House of Fraser
Indra Nooyi: 'Everybody's watching you'
Bob Diamond defends risk-taking banks
Former Barclays boss Bob Diamond says risk-averse banks can't create jobs and economic growth.
13 September 2018
