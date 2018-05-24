Disability

The family who broke records and changed laws

Tatyana with her adopted mothers Bridget O'Shaughnessey (R) and Debbie McFadden (L) after she won the New York City Marathon in 2016

Deborah McFadden was paralysed from the neck down in her 20s - she went on to adopt three children from different countries, two of whom would become successful athletes. How did she do it?

  • 29 November 2016

Exploring dementia through art and science

A two-year project at the Wellcome Collection explores how art, music and science can enhance understanding of dementia.

Fergus Walsh Medical correspondent
  • 17 May 2018
  • From the section Health
Audio 19:38

Turning to snow to meet my mother

Wheelchair racer Tatyana McFadden turned to winter sports to get to know her birth-mother

The rarest language used at Eurovision

You might think you already know everything about the Eurovision Song Contest, but which is the rarest language?

How #HotPersonInAWheelchair is fighting hate on Twitter

A wheelchair user angered by the tweet: 'Nothing sadder than a hot person in a wheelchair', started her own photo-led fight back.

Audio 56:19

Life in the dark shadow of Mini-Me

Meet the man who says Hollywood films incite violence against people with dwarfism.

