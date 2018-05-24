Disability
The family who broke records and changed laws
Deborah McFadden was paralysed from the neck down in her 20s - she went on to adopt three children from different countries, two of whom would become successful athletes. How did she do it?
- 24 May 2018
Disabled boy sues theme park over toilet
A severely disabled boy, 11, says Flambards Theme Park in Cornwall is discriminating against him.
- 24 May 2018
- 21 May 2018
Cancer sufferer's year-long benefit wait
- 23 May 2018
Hugo 'lost daddy to postnatal depression'
- 17 May 2018
IVW: How to make a new venue a success
- 2 February 2018
Toddlers test memory of dementia patients
- 23 May 2018
Motability boss's £1.7m pay 'unacceptable'
- 21 May 2018
Blind people 'cannot read' health advice
- 20 May 2018
Health board stress sickness increases
- 20 May 2018
Life with Bipolar
- 20 May 2018
Mum's 'hell' visiting anorexic daughter
- 20 May 2018
Ouch: Disability Talk
Get the latest episodes of the Ouch podcast as well as more features and videos
- 29 November 2016
Turning to snow to meet my mother
Wheelchair racer Tatyana McFadden turned to winter sports to get to know her birth-mother
- 11 May 2018
The rarest language used at Eurovision
You might think you already know everything about the Eurovision Song Contest, but which is the rarest language?
- 12 May 2018
How #HotPersonInAWheelchair is fighting hate on Twitter
A wheelchair user angered by the tweet: 'Nothing sadder than a hot person in a wheelchair', started her own photo-led fight back.
- 7 May 2018
Life in the dark shadow of Mini-Me
Meet the man who says Hollywood films incite violence against people with dwarfism.
- 4 May 2018
