Transcript: ‘I couldn’t hear my voice’

MORGAN - With our team, EvoPro Racing, the guys are all educated immediately as to the ability and disability that I have. So I don't beat around the bush, I'm not embarrassed by it, I'm not apologetic about it, you know, this is the way I am and this is how we deal with it. So we've got to be very, very concise in our vocabulary, so the dialogue is very, very short and sweet. So on the race radio we don't have conversations, we have single words for… Like for example, if a guy gets a puncture we don't call it a puncture because the word in French is crevaison, the word in Dutch is platzen, and so we say flat. Flat is the word, whether you speak Portuguese, Spanish, Italian, Dutch or English, it's flat. And if it's front it's front and if it's back it's back, it's not rear. The other team mangers look at me and they look at my ability to do the job and can he really do this and then they see that our reactions to those kind of situations are Formula One pitstop crew style. We're on the ball.