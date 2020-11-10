25 things you might not know about disability

You're probably familiar with the bumpy paving slabs and loud beeps at the roadside to help visually impaired people use them. But do you know about the secret electronic gizmo there too? Located under the box with the button on it is a protruding cone which rotates when the lights show you can walk. Put your hand on it and wait for it to start going round and round then start to cross if it feels clear. These are particularly helpful when crossings are close together and you might not easily know which one is making the noise. The cone provides confidence that it is safe to cross the road you're in front of but you should always use your judgement.