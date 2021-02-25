Privacy Notice: Disability and Covid: The Hidden Impact

When you contact the BBC via email to share your story or that of your child or person with a disability who you provide care to or are acting on behalf of, the BBC will collect and process the personal data you provide to us about you and them. We will process your personal data to obtain more information about your/their story, and to fact check if we were to feature your story in a broadcast. Your story will only be used after we have spoken to you and we have explained how we will broadcast it, and what platforms it may go on.