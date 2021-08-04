Rett syndrome: My sister and I have never spoken

Firstly, they were told to take Clare home and "keep her happy," inferring that she would surely die soon. That prophecy has not come to pass, thank heavens. Clare is now 41 and lives in a friendly residential care bungalow run by a charity. Our mum, Yvonne, gave up her career to care for her, but as Clare got older and her needs became more complex, even that wasn't enough. Caring for Clare takes a village.