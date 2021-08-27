Transcript: The lowdown on being disabled in Japan

JOSH -I live in an apartment building that's rather unique. The apartment building itself is accessible and all of the apartments are wheelchair accessible. So a lot of apartments in Japan traditionally have a sort of place where you take off your shoes. It's called a genkan. And traditionally what you'd do is you'd take off your shoes and you'd step up into the house or apartment. And so a lot of apartments in Japan to this day have a genkan, so you're almost always… A large amount of them anyway. So even if the building's accessible, once you actually get into the apartment you'll have a step that's maybe about five or six centimetres tall where people will take off their shoes and go in. So mine has what I would call a genkan in spirit. There's no actual step but there's a division in the floor, so part of it goes from linoleum to wood panelling because people just generally instinctively know that's where they should take off their shoes.